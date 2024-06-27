Israel’s political divisions made Oct. 7 attacks possible – poll

New polls find decline in internal political and social divisions in Israel, while vast majority of Israelis say political tensions helped enable the Hamas invasion of October 7th.

By World Israel News Staff

Political and social divisions in Israel on the eve of the Gaza war made Hamas’ invasion of southwestern Israel on October 7th more likely, a majority of Israelis believe according to a new poll.

The survey, released by Bar-Ilan University’s Menomadin Center for Jewish and Democratic Law on Thursday, polled 2,000 Israeli adults, including 1,600 Israeli Jews and 400 Arab-Israelis in January.

Nearly three-quarters (72%) of respondents said that internal divisions in Israeli society were a factor that increased the chance of the Hamas attack on October 7. Most (41.4%) pointed to the government as the most divisive factor.

Last year, left-wing anti-government protests were organized across the country to oppose the judicial reform plan, which sought to balance powers between the Supreme Court and the Knesset and government.

The poll also found a growing number of Israelis believe that “broad agreements can be reached” to bridge a number of key social divisions in Israel.

While just 38% of those surveyed in May 2023 said that the divide between Right and Left could be bridged, that figure rose to 52% in January 2024.

On the contentious issue of the Supreme Court and judicial reform, 51% of respondents now believe an agreement can be worked out, compared to just 41% last May.

“Our strength is in our unity,” said Bar-Ilan University CEO and Deputy President Zohar Yinon in opening the event at which the survey results were presented. “Shimon Peres said that anger is not a plan of action. This is truer than ever and an inspiration to all parts of society in Israel, where there should be a place for everyone. We have an obligation to do this for our students, especially those in the reserves.”

Prof. Shahar Lifshitz, head of the Menomadin Center for Jewish and Democratic Law at Bar-Ilan University, said the October 7th attacks changed most Israelis’ perceptions of internal social divides.

“The majority of Israeli society is willing to reach consensus, recognizing that societal divisions were a significant factor leading to the October 7 events. While emotional gaps still pose challenges to agreement, there’s a growing understanding that finding common ground is essential for advancing the nation. Israel’s dual identity as a Jewish and democratic state presents a unique opportunity for change, offering a framework to bridge divides and strengthen Israeli society as a whole.”