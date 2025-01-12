‘Make the UK Khamenei-free,’ says anti-nuclear Iran campaign

Iranian influence centers throughout Europe disseminate radical Islamic ideology pushed by the Ayatollah, says watchdog group.

By World Israel News Staff

A group campaigning to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon is raising awareness about Tehran’s networks within the United Kingdom, urging Brits to root out centers of influence controlled by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), a non-partisan group based in the U.S., is raising awareness about Iran-backed Islamic extremism centers in Great Britain.

In a video kicking off the #KhameneiFreeZone campaign, UANI’s head of IRGC research, Kasra Aarabi, explained how deeply Iran has infiltrated Europe.

“I’m outside the office of Ayatollah Khamenei. but I’m not in Tehran. I’m in London, in the heart of Europe,” Aarabi said, as the Islamic Centre England (ICE) is seen in the background.

According to UANI, ICE functions as Khamenei’s headquarters in the UK, with speakers and events at the center supporting his agenda.

As UANI’s 2025 campaign gains momentum, it will start in the United Kingdom this month and move on to additional major European capitals this year. View the #KhameneiFreeZone Campaign video below and visit the resource here: https://t.co/X2K8dX2nC0 pic.twitter.com/SLdF20pDMo — UANI (@UANI) January 8, 2025

On its website, UANI points to a number of incidents at ICE, including a video filmed at the center which saw British children singing a song in which they “pledge their allegiance to Khamenei and their willingness to join an apocalyptic army to kill Jews and infidels.”

“Khamenei has bult a network of infiltration centers across Europe which target our communities, support terrorism, promote extreme antisemitism, and even seek to recruit and radicalize European nationals,” Hiva Wallace, a senior advisor to UANI.

“Shockingly…some of the IRGC’s most violent and extreme commanders were hosted by Khamenei’s London-based Islamic Students Association,” continued Wallace.

UANI listed a number of regime-backed speakers hosted by the ISA, including Saeed Ghasemi, who previously “boasted about training al-Qaeda operatives in Europe.”

Hossein Yetka, another speaker, claimed that “Jews created homosexuality.”

Despite being subject to UK sanctions for “gross human rights violations,” senior IRGC Ali Fazli was permitted to lecture British students.

The goal of the UANI is to ensure that European governments take the threat of Iranian influence seriously, and shutter Islamic centers and associations where radical ideology pushed by Tehran is disseminated.