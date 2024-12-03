‘Refreshing’ – Israeli minister hails Trump’s ultimatum to Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, right, arrive to attend a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP)

Senior Israeli minister lauds American president-elect’s recent comments on Israeli captives in the Gaza Strip and warning to Hamas that there “will be hell to pay’ if hostages are not released by inauguration day.

By World Israel News Staff

A senior Israeli government minister lauded former President and President-elect Donald Trump Tuesday, hailing Trump’s ultimatum to the Hamas terror organization Monday.

On Monday, the incoming president took to the Truth Social media platform, demanding that Hamas release the captives held in the Gaza Strip by inauguration day on January 20th, warning that there “will be hell to pay” if the demand is not met.

“Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America,” Trump wrote.

On Tuesday, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party) responded to Trump’s comments, taking to X to tweet his appreciation for the president-elect’s “morally sound statements.”

“Thank you very much, Mr. President-elect! How refreshing it is to hear clear and morally sound statements that do not create a false equivalence or call for addressing ‘both sides,’ but rather clarify who are the good and who are the bad, where the light is and where the darkness lies,” Smotrich wrote in both Hebrew and English.

“This is the way to bring back the hostages: by increasing the pressure and the costs for Hamas and its supporters, and defeating them, rather than, giving in to their absurd demands. Thank You Donald Trump.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also thanked Trump for his comments, tweeting: “Thank you and bless you Mr. President-elect @realDonaldTrump. We all pray for the moment we see our sisters and brothers back home!”

Since the November election, President-elect Trump has reportedly called for ceasefires both in Lebanon and Gaza, ending the ongoing conflicts between Israel and Hezbollah in the north and Hamas in the south.

During the 2024 election campaign, Trump repeatedly urged Israel to wrap up its war in Gaza, a message he reiterated in a call to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the presidential election.