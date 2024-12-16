Slain Al Jazeera journalist was Islamic Jihad terror operative

Slain Gazan “journalists” are often revealed to be members of the Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups./eM>

By World Israel News Staff

The IDF clarified that a Gazan man killed in an airstrike was a member of the Islamic Jihad terror group, after Qatar-controlled Al Jazeera claimed the slain man was a journalist for the network.

In a tweet on Sunday, Al Jazeera claimed that Ahmad Al-Louh, 39, was a civilian cameraman who had been “brutally killed” by Israeli forces.

The network went on to accuse Israel of “systematic killing of journalists in cold blood” and “evasion of responsibilities under international humanitarian law.”

The IDF said in response that Al-Louh was a platoon commander responsible for Islamic Jihad’s central Gaza operations.

Al-Louh was killed on Sunday during a strike targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives, who were using a civilian office building in Nuseirat for a meeting.

“The compound was used by the terrorists to plan and execute terror acts against IDF troops in the immediate time frame,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

The IDF said that the strike was carried out in a way that minimized the risk of civilian casualties, “including the use of precise munitions, precise aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.”

The military stressed that “terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law, exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activity. The IDF will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in defense of the citizens of Israel.”

On numerous occasions since the outbreak of the October 7th war, Al Jazeera has claimed that its journalists were intentionally targeted by Israeli forces.

The so-called journalist have often been revealed to be members of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other Gaza-based terror groups.

According to reports, three of the four hostages rescued by the IDF in June were held in the home of Al Jazeera journalist Abdallah Aljamal.