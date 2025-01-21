Trump removes Biden-era weapon shipment restrictions on Israel

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, reacts after speaking during the Republican National Convention, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

By Jewish Breaking News

President Donald Trump signed an executive order today removing all restrictions on U.S. weapons shipments to Israel that were previously imposed by the Biden administration. The move was hailed by Israeli leaders as a significant step in safety and security for Israel.

Background: Biden and Harris Policies on Arms to Israel

During President Joe Biden’s administration, restrictions were placed on certain arms transfers to Israel following international concerns over the use of advanced U.S. weaponry in conflicts with Gaza. Vice President Kamala Harris, reportedly pushed for tighter scrutiny of military aid to Israel. This led to delays and limitations on high-tech arms deliveries, including precision-guided munitions.

The Biden administration justified these measures as necessary to balance U.S. support for Israel with concerns over civilian casualties in military operations. However, the policy faced backlash from pro-Israel lawmakers and advocacy groups, who argued it undermined Israel’s ability to defend itself against terrorist threats such as Hamas.

Trump’s Decision

Trump’s executive order signals a complete reversal of Biden’s approach, removing all conditions on military aid to Israel. In his announcement, Trump emphasized the importance of Israel’s security and its right to defend itself, calling the restrictions “unnecessary and harmful to our greatest ally in the Middle East.”

Implications

The decision is expected to accelerate the delivery of advanced weaponry, including precision-guided missiles and defense systems, bolstering Israel’s military capabilities. Critics argue that removing restrictions may exacerbate tensions in the region and lead to increased scrutiny from international watchdogs.

This executive order underscores Trump’s broader foreign policy pivot toward solidifying alliances with key partners while taking a harder stance against adversaries in the Middle East. The move may also influence U.S. domestic politics, with Democrats likely to push back on what they see as an overly aggressive policy shift.