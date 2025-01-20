Trump responsible for securing hostage deal, most Americans say January 20, 2025Members of the Red Cross at the entrance to the Ofer prison, outside of Jerusalem, from where Palestinian terror convicts will be released later today as part of a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, January 19, 2025. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)Chaim Goldberg/Flash90Trump responsible for securing hostage deal, most Americans say Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/trump-responsible-for-securing-hostage-deal-most-americans-say/ Email Print New poll shows vast majority of Americans support Israel over Hamas, while a similarly wide majority support the ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, with most Americans crediting Trump rather than Biden for the agreement.By David Rosenberg, World Israel NewsA majority of Americans credit President-elect Donald Trump with securing last week’s agreement between Israel and Hamas, as opposed to President Joe Biden.According to a poll published on Saturday by Harvard CAPS / HarrisX, which surveyed 2,650 registered voters last Wednesday and Thursday, just 39% of registered voters approve of President Biden’s job performance at the end of his single term in office.By contrast, more than half (53%) of registered voters approve of President-elect Donald Trump’s performance thus far, before inauguration day. While both Trump and Biden took credit for the hostage deal and Gaza ceasefire, which went into effect on Sunday, 57% of Americans – and 60% of independents – say Hamas agreed to the deal because of the influence of the incoming Trump administration, while 43% said Biden’s negotiations had the largest impact. Two-thirds (66%) of voters back Trump’s call to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip by “demanding the full surrender of Hamas and the return of hostages,” while 34% of voters oppose it.Read Trump will have ‘almost zero time’ to prevent a nuclear IranA large majority (79%) of Americans say they back Israel over Hamas, with 21% favoring the terror organization. Republicans were slightly more likely to back Israel over Hamas, 81% to 19%, than Democrats, where the margin was 75% to 25%. Independents backed Israel 80% to 20%.Voters over 65 were most likely to back Israel, with 90% saying they supported the Jewish state over Hamas, compared to just 68% of voters between the ages of 25 and 34. However, the youngest cohort of voters, 18-24 year-olds, backed Israel over Hamas by a margin of 79% to 21%.Eighty-two percent of voters say they support the ceasefire deal in Gaza, including 87% of Democrats, 81% of Republicans, and 78% of independents. Donald TrumpGaza ceasefiregaza striphostage dealJoe Biden