Trump responsible for securing hostage deal, most Americans say

New poll shows vast majority of Americans support Israel over Hamas, while a similarly wide majority support the ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, with most Americans crediting Trump rather than Biden for the agreement.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A majority of Americans credit President-elect Donald Trump with securing last week’s agreement between Israel and Hamas, as opposed to President Joe Biden.

According to a poll published on Saturday by Harvard CAPS / HarrisX, which surveyed 2,650 registered voters last Wednesday and Thursday, just 39% of registered voters approve of President Biden’s job performance at the end of his single term in office.

By contrast, more than half (53%) of registered voters approve of President-elect Donald Trump’s performance thus far, before inauguration day.

While both Trump and Biden took credit for the hostage deal and Gaza ceasefire, which went into effect on Sunday, 57% of Americans – and 60% of independents – say Hamas agreed to the deal because of the influence of the incoming Trump administration, while 43% said Biden’s negotiations had the largest impact.

Two-thirds (66%) of voters back Trump’s call to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip by “demanding the full surrender of Hamas and the return of hostages,” while 34% of voters oppose it.

A large majority (79%) of Americans say they back Israel over Hamas, with 21% favoring the terror organization. Republicans were slightly more likely to back Israel over Hamas, 81% to 19%, than Democrats, where the margin was 75% to 25%. Independents backed Israel 80% to 20%.

Voters over 65 were most likely to back Israel, with 90% saying they supported the Jewish state over Hamas, compared to just 68% of voters between the ages of 25 and 34. However, the youngest cohort of voters, 18-24 year-olds, backed Israel over Hamas by a margin of 79% to 21%.

Eighty-two percent of voters say they support the ceasefire deal in Gaza, including 87% of Democrats, 81% of Republicans, and 78% of independents.