US must pressure Hamas terrorists, not Israel – Haley

“Harris and Biden need to acknowledge Hamas is a terrorist organization and treat them like it, rather than pressuring Israel.”

By World Israel News Staff

Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who served during the Trump administration, slammed President Joe Biden for claiming that Israel is at fault for not securing a hostage deal with Hamas.

When asked by a reporter if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “doing enough” to bring about a deal, Biden clearly answered “no.”

Biden’s comments, made just hours after the IDF discovered the bodies of hostages brutally executed by Hamas terrorists, sparked outraged.

Haley wrote on social media platform X that U.S. pressure directed at Israel for a ceasefire had emboldened the terror group.

“Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American citizen, was executed in Gaza. Seven Americans are still being held hostage by the same terrorists who murdered Hersh,” Haley posted on her X account.

“It’s unacceptable. America should demand Hamas and their funders, Iran, release the hostages immediately. Harris and Biden need to acknowledge Hamas is a terrorist organization and treat them like it, rather than pressuring Israel,” she added.

Haley also posted a video of Goldberg-Polin’s mother, Rachel, speaking at his funeral on Monday.

“How many more of these funerals have to happen before Kamala Harris and Joe Biden start playing hardball and put the sanctions back on Iran?” she wrote as a caption to the video.

“Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis, none of these terror groups take this administration seriously. Cut off their money so the horror stops.”

In May 2024, Haley visited Israel in a show of support for the Jewish State during wartime.

“What America needs to understand is, if Israel’s fighting our enemies, how can we not help them?” she told reporters at the time. “America needs to do whatever Israel needs and stop telling them how to fight this war.”

“The sure way to not help Israel is to withhold weapons,” Haley added. “The sure way to not help Israel is to praise the ICC, the ICJ or any of those that are condemning Israel instead of condemning what happens.”