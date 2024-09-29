Search

WATCH: CNN commentator calls Tim Walz a ‘buffoon’

Scott Jennings blasted Tim Walz for dodging the press like Kamala Harris, accusing him of being a ‘buffoon’ and using his one CNN interview to defend fabricated claims about his life and military career.

