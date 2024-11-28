Search

WATCH: Former IDF spox of Hamas – ‘They are left alone’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-idf-spox-of-hamas-they-are-left-alone/
Email Print

Former IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus discussed the possibility of a hostage deal in Gaza, suggesting it could happen sooner rather than later, as the terror group appears to recognize it has been abandoned by Hezbollah and Iran.

>