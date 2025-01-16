Who are the American hostages kidnapped by Hamas?

Sagui Dekel-Chen and Keith Siegel expected to be released in first round of hostage release and ceasefire agreement.

By World Israel News Staff

Two Americans are among the first 33 hostages expected to be freed from Hamas captivity after a ceasefire deal comes into effect.

There are seven Americans still held by the terror group, with only three of them believed to be alive.

Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36, and Keith Siegel, 65, are on the list of the hostages Hamas will release as part of the first phase of the agreement.

Dekel-Chen was last heard from around 9:30 a.m. on October 7th, after he joined his kibbutz’s emergency response team to fight off invading Hamas terrorists.

Little is known about Dekel-Chen’s physical condition. Notably, as a man under the age of 50, his release in the first phase of the deal indicates that he is sick or wounded.

Siegel, who appeared in a recent Hamas propaganda video, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza alongside his wife, Aviva. She was released in a hostage deal in December 2023.

“I just don’t know what kind of Keith that we’re going to get back,” Aviva Siegel told Fox News in December.

“I’m worried about all the hostages, because the conditions that they are in are the worst conditions that any human being could go through,” she said.

“I was there. I touched death. I know what it feels being underneath the ground with no oxygen.”

Edan Alexander, 20, a U.S.-born IDF soldier, will not be released until the second phase of the deal. Negotiations over that stage of the agreement are slated to begin two weeks after the ceasefire is implemented.

Itay Chen, Omer Neutra, and married couple Gadi and Judi Haggai are all confirmed to have been murdered on October 7th.

Chen and Netura were IDF soldiers killed while attempting to stave off the terror onslaught.

The Haggais were murdered in their kibbutz by terrorists while out for a Saturday morning walk.

All four of their bodies were kidnapped to the Gaza Strip.