‘Allah loves the patient’ – Arab MK in cryptic post

By World Israel News Staff

An anti-Israel Arab lawmaker posted an ominous statement on his Facebook page moments, hours after the Israel-Hamas ceasefire took effect, writing “Allah loves the patient” in Arabic.

MK Ahmad Tibi, a member of the anti-Zionist Ta’al party, has long supported Palestinian terror and justified deadly attacks against Israel.

On Sunday evening, Tibi published a short message on his Facebook page, which read “Allah loves the patient.”

The concept of patience, or steadfastness, is commonly promoted among Palestinian nationalists as a fundamental ideal in their battle to destroy the Jewish State.

For example, a Hamas spokesman praised Gazans for their “steadfastness” in a media statement shortly after the ceasefire was declared.

Social media users did not ignore the implications of Tibi’s tweet, which appeared express support for a long-term struggle against Israel.

“When the Supreme Court is on your side, you feel safe” to post inflammatory statements, wrote one user.

Many noted that as a member of the Knesset, Tibi receives a salary which is funded by the Israeli taxpayer.

“We are so lame,” wrote one Israeli user. “We let them walk all over us, and we’re actually funding this!”

Tibi’s colleague, MK Ayman Odeh, sparked controversy with his own social media post on Sunday evening.

Odeh, who has often met with inmates convicted of terrorism offenses, drew a moral equivalency between the release of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas and incarcerated Palestinians.

In a tweet, Odeh wrote that he was “happy for the release of the hostages and prisoners” as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

“Now we must free both peoples from the yoke of occupation. We were all born free,” he added.

Otzma Yehudit MK Yitzhak Wasserlauf, who recently resigned from the government over his party’s opposition to the ceasefire and hostage deal, responded to Odeh on social media platform X.

“At this time, when the entire Israeli nation — supporters and opponents of the deal alike — are weeping with excitement over the return of Romi, Emily and Doron, terrorist supporter Ayman Odeh is comparing vile murderers to our kidnapped daughters,” Wasserlauf wrote.