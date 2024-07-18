‘Bring them home’ – RNC crowd cheers hostage’s parents

Hostage’s father reveals that Donald Trump personally called him days after his son was kidnapped, pleads for American help in securing release.

By World Israel News Staff

The parents of Israeli-American hostage Omer Neutra were greeted with applause and chanted “Bring them home” while they spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention on Wednesday.

Neutra, 21, is one of eight captives with American citizenship who have been held hostage in Gaza for more than nine months by the Hamas terror group.

His parents, Ronen and Orna, live in the New York City area and are active in raising awareness in the U.S. regarding their son’s plight.

For 285 long days and nights, Hamas terrorists have been holding Omer imprisoned in tunnels underneath Gaza,” Orna told the crowd at the convention.

"Where is the outrage? Where is it? Orna and Ronen Neutra, parents of Hamas hostage Omer Neutra, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, address RNC, leading attendees in a chant of "Bring them home." pic.twitter.com/secwRD9U4n — ABC News (@ABC) July 18, 2024

“He was born in New York City, one month after 9/11,” she added. “Here we are 23 years later, and he’s the victim of another vile terrorist attack.”

“Where is the outrage? This was not merely an attack on Israel. This was and remains an attack on Americans,” said Ronen.

“Citizens of 24 countries and five different religions still held by Hamas, denied basic human needs, their lives threatened every single day.”

Ronen revealed that former president Donald Trump had personally called the Neutras, just days after their son was kidnapped on October 7th.

“We know he stands with American hostages,” Ronen said. “We need our beautiful son back, and we need your support.”

He then led the crowd in chanting “Bring them home.”

“This is a non-political issue,” Ronen told Scripps News before his speech.

“It’s a humanitarian crisis and thus it needs to come to an end now. We can’t wait for the election. It has to happen now.”

Earlier this month, the Neutras led hundreds of New Yorkers at a rally in Central Park aimed at freeing their son and other American hostages.