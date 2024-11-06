‘History’s greatest comeback’ – Netanyahu congratulates Trump

President-elect Donald Trump with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara (Screenshot/X)

Prime Minister Netanyahu one of the first world leaders to congratulate Donald Trump on his 2024 presidential election victory.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin and his wife Sara are among the first world leaders to congratulate president-elect Donald Trump on winning the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

“Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!” read a statement from the premier’s office.

“Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship, yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu.”

Netanyahu’s Miami-based son, Yair, also offered his congratulations to Trump.

“Hallelujah! The most pro-Israel president in America’s history is back! Great day for America! Great day for Israel! Great day for the free world!” the younger Netanyahu wrote on his Instagram account.

“Congratulations to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump,” wrote Culture Minister Miki Zohar, of Netanyahu’s Likud party, on social media platform X.

“We are already looking forward to the next four years.”

“God bless America. God bless Israel,” wrote Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) on his X account.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionism) reposted a tweet he wrote earlier this year, which read “God bless Trump.”

He then added one word: “Yesssss.”

Notably, Trump is reportedly putting pressure on Israel to wrap up its war in Gaza before he takes office in January 2025.

It’s unclear if Trump would demand that Israel withdraw all of its troops from the Strip, or if a declaration officially ending the war would suffice.

In his victory speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the president-elect appeared to reference the ongoing fighting in the Middle East.

“I’m not going to start wars, I’m going to stop wars,” Trump said in his victory speech.

When he was president, Trump added, “we had no wars, for four years we had no wars. Except we defeated ISIS.”