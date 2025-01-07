Houthi deal? Biden releases 11 Yemenis from Guantanamo Bay

Eleven Yemeni nationals transferred to Oman, ahead of expected closure of Guantanamo Bay.

By World Israel News Staff

Eleven terrorists with Yemeni citizenship who were imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay were released by the Biden administration and transferred to Oman, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The transfer comes as the Biden administration aims to shutter the military prison, which currently holds just 15 detainees.

“Although different processes, each of the Yemeni detainees underwent a thorough, interagency review by career professionals who unanimously determined all detainees as transfer eligible consistent with the national security interests of the United States,” the Department of Defense said in a statement.

“The United States appreciates the willingness of the Government of Oman and other partners to support ongoing U.S. efforts focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing the Guantanamo Bay facility,” the DoD added.

Moath Hamza Ahmed al-Alwi, an alleged al Qaeda terrorists and bodyguard for Osama bin Laden, was named as one of the 11 freed Yemenis.

According to the New York Post, al-Awli was described in declassified documents as making “several statements since early 2016 that suggest he maintains an extremist mindset.”

Another freed Yemeni, Suhayl Abdul Anam al Sharabi, was said to have possibly been “associated with an aborted 9/11-style hijacking plot in Southwest Asia” as a member of al Qaeda.

According to the Washington Post, earlier Yemeni transferees to Oman have received extensive support, likely paid for by the U.S. government.

“A previous group of Guantánamo detainees transferred to Oman were given housing, access to social welfare benefits — including health care, jobs and cars — and assistance starting, or reuniting with, families,” the Post reported.

The release of the Yemenis comes amid repeated Houthi attacks against Israel and American military assets in the Middle East.

U.S. efforts to deter the Houthis, including airstrikes on their territory in Yemen, have largely failed to stop the attacks.