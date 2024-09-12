Israel to bar Al Jazeera reporters

After shutting down Al Jazeera operations in Israel, the Israeli government announces plans to withdraw press credentials for reporters working on behalf of the Qatar-based media outlet.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli government is set to ban journalists working for the Qatar-based media outlet Al Jazeera from operating inside of Israel, the Government Press Office announced Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, the GPO said that press credentials would not be issued to Al Jazeera reporters and presenters, and that all previously issued journalist passes would be nullified.

“The Government Press Office is revoking the GPO cards of Al Jazeera journalists working in Israel, following the unanimous government decision in May to shut down the channel in Israel and prohibit its broadcasts.”

Government Press Office Director Nitzan Chen defended the decision, calling Al Jazeera a “threat” to Israeli soldiers.

“This is a media outlet that disseminates false content, which includes incitement against Israelis and Jews and constitutes a threat to IDF soldiers,” said Chen.

“Therefore, the use of GPO cards in the course of the journalists’ work could in itself jeopardize state security at this time of military emergency.”

The revocation of GPO cards will be subject to a hearing and will include Al Jazeera journalists and broadcasters in both Hebrew and Arabic, but will not include the channel’s producers and photographers. The revocation will be valid for as long as the Knesset legislation and the temporary order are in force.

In April, the Knesset passed legislation enabling the Communications Minister to temporarily shut down media outlets during wartime should they be deemed a threat to national security.

A month later, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi announced plans to shutter Al Jazeera and revoke the agency’s press credentials.

Since then, the government has moved to draft legislation that would, if passed, enable the permanent banning of Al Jazeera.