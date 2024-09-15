Israeli FM calls EU’s top diplomat an ‘Israel-hating antisemite’

After barring him from visiting Israel, Foreign Minister Israel Katz compares EU foreign affairs chief to Iranian ayatollah, calling him an ‘antisemite’ whose legacy ‘will be forgotten.’

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israel’s foreign minister excoriated his European Union counterpart, accusing the EU foreign affairs chief of not only an anti-Israel bias, but antisemitism, comparing him to the supreme leader of Iran.

Just days after refusing to permit High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to make a state visit to Israel, Foreign Minister Israel Katz (Likud) excoriated Borrell in a pair of X/Twitter posts.

On Friday, Katz tweeted computer-generated image of Borrell merged with Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and an octopus.

Borrell is seen waving an Iranian flag, while an Israeli flag is placed in a nearby garbage can.

“In the same week that the U.S., Germany, France, and the UK imposed sanctions on Iran’s aviation ties following missile supplies threatening Europe, the outgoing EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell is busy with hate campaigns against Israel,” Katz tweeted.

“Instead of pushing for the EU to join the sanctions on Iran, Borrell supports establishing a Palestinian terror state controlled by Iran and the axis of evil against Israel, moderate Arab states, and Europe. This is Borrell’s legacy – antisemitism and hatred towards Israel.”

Borrell rejected Katz’s comments and denied the accusation of antisemitism.

“Accusing those who disagree with a government’s position of antisemitism makes no sense.”

“There have unfortunately been examples in history of what it means to be antisemitic, and I don’t think we should play with big words that have had a tragic dimension in history.”

On Saturday night, Katz again accused Borrell of antisemitism, tweeting: “Josep Borrell is an anti-Semite and Israel-hater who consistently tries to pass resolutions and sanctions against Israel in the EU, only to be blocked by most member states.”

“There’s a difference between legitimate criticism and policy disagreements, which are normal among friends, and the anti-Semitic, hate-filled campaign Borrell is leading against Israel – reminiscent of history’s worst anti-Semites.”

“Instead of acting against the Iranian axis of evil, which threatens Europe’s security, he aligns with them in anti-Israel initiatives.”

“Mr. Borrell, the Jewish people are ancient and eternal, and the State of Israel will endure forever in peace and security, while you and your legacy will be forgotten.”

Borrell, a frequent critic of Israel, has frequently clashed with Katz, including in March, after Borrell accused Israel of “provoking famine” in the Gaza Strip, while calling Gaza the world’s “greatest open-air prison” and “greatest open-air graveyard.”

Last month, Borrell convened a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in an attempt to win backing for a proposal to sanction two senior Israeli government ministers.

Borrell recently requested to make a state visit to Israel over the weekend, as part of his trip to the Middle East.

The Israeli foreign ministry refused his request, saying his entry would not be welcomed until the end of October – after his term as High Representative has ended.