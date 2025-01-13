Muslims raped more women in Europe than Rwanda or Yugoslavia

In European country after country, governments have covered up, dismissed, silenced, and ignored these numbers.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Sweden has the highest sexual assault rates in the EU. When researchers tried to unravel the cause of the sexual assault epidemic in the country they discovered that “first- and second-generation immigrants constituted the majority of the rape offenders”.

Over half of immigrant sex offenders came from the Middle East and Africa.

In Malmo, the largest ‘Muslim city’ in Sweden and Europe, where a quarter of the population is Muslim, the study found that 71% of the convicted rapists were immigrants.

Swedish authorities tried to prosecute the female lead researcher for releasing those numbers.

Sweden’s sexual assault numbers rose sharply after the Muslim migrant crisis, going from around 16,000 in 2015 to over 23,000 in 2023.

A previous survey by Sweden’s SVT television after the migrant crisis found that 58% of convicted rapists were immigrants and that 80% of the rapists who attacked women whom they did not know were immigrants.

Assuming that these numbers hold for the general population, Muslims have been responsible for some 40,000 sexual assaults in a country of only 10 million. Those are equivalent to the number of rapes that allegedly took place during the fighting in the former Yugoslavia.

A EU parliamentarian noted that “Sweden has the second-highest Muslim immigration rate and the second-highest sexual assault rate in Europe.”

In one survey, over 1 in 10 Swedish women reported that they had been raped.

In the UK, rapes more than doubled from over 16,000 to over 36,000 during the Muslim migrant crisis. Today they stand at over 67,000 for an increase of over 50,000 or over 300%.

One in 10 women in the UK reported that they were raped.

During this same period, the Muslim population rose by over 1 million.

In Ireland, sexual assaults rose by 50% from 2012 to 2022. During this same time, the Muslim population in Ireland rose by 60%.

The EU’s own statistics report admits that the trend in sexual assaults has “been on the increase since 2015” across the European Union.

But not all European Union countries are created equal.

Western European countries have some of the highest sexual assault rates and Eastern European countries have some of the lowest rates.

In Germany, 8% of women reported they had been raped while in neighboring Poland, only 3% had. Germany has millions of Muslims while Poland has tens of thousands.

In 2021, Germany was forced to grapple with the fact that the migrant invaders were responsible for over 13% of sexual assaults despite making up over 2% of the population.

At the peak of the migrant crisis, 1,200 women were assaulted in Cologne over New Year’s Eve. The vast majority of those arrested were Arab Muslim male migrants from North Africa.

Before the migrant crisis, Germany recorded around 7,000 sexual assaults. By 2023, the numbers had risen to over 12,000.

Cultural stereotypes about Europeans have little to do with the defining numbers.

In ‘hot-blooded’ Greece, less than 4% of women reported being raped, but in the ‘colder’ Netherlands nearly 14% of women did. The one determining factor is Islam.

The Netherlands have a 5% Muslim population while Greece holds a less than 2% Muslim population.

To understand the scale of the problem, Western European nations invaded the former Yugoslavia over reports of tens of thousands of rapes, and considered that to be ethnic cleansing. In those same countries, Muslims have carried out far more rapes than that.

The UK’s Pakistani Muslim grooming gang scandals alone exceed over 1,000 girls victimized in the town of Telford with a population of 153,000. In Rotherham, the estimated number has been set at 1,400 in a population of a quarter of a million. And these are only pieces of a larger crisis.

The UK’s annual rapes have increased by 50,000 from before the Muslim migrant crisis. Since then there have been an excess 330,000 rapes.

While it’s difficult to estimate what the numbers might have been if not for Muslim settler colonialism, the UK’s population increased by 6% since then and 60% of that growth was due to migrants.

The native population has not grown in any kind of numbers that would account for even a small percentage of an increase in rapes. Indeed, the native population actually statistically shrank.

A 300% increase in rapes cannot be accounted for by the native population. And that 300% adds up to hundreds of thousands of women raped in the UK in less than a decade.

That’s over ten times the rapes reportedly at issue in the former Yugoslavia. They exceed even the UN’s estimates of 100,000 to 250,000 rapes in Rwanda. And that’s in the UK alone.

In Germany, excess sexual assaults since the Muslim migrant crisis amounted to around 27,000. And with migrants accounting for at least 10% of overall assaults, that is over 1,000 annual sexual assaults by migrants.

The New Year’s assaults in Cologne, Germany resulted in over 500 sexual assault complaints alone.

Rape rates in Germany have doubled since the late 1990s and with negative native population growth that increase is most likely due to the migrant population. That would amount to tens of thousands of sexual assaults attributable due to changing demographics from the Muslim world.

These case studies from only a few European countries show the severe scale of the crisis.

In European country after country, governments have covered up, dismissed, silenced and ignored these numbers. Researchers, activists and journalists have faced prosecution for merely mentioning what is not simply a crime wave, but a campaign of ethnic cleansing.

Muslim perpetrators have repeatedly justified their actions by asserting cultural differences. Imams and community leaders made excuses for them while claiming the stories were ‘Islamophobic” lies.

The perpetrators taunted their victims in racial and religious terms similar to those that were at issue in the war crimes trials out of Yugoslavia, but instead of war crimes trials, Europe surrendered and began to appease the perpetrators and cover up their crime.

After a series of rapes, Norway tried to ‘educate’ Muslim migrants about acceptable behavior toward women, but the number of assaults since then have only grown worse.

The UK police responded to Muslim grooming gangs by threatening victims and their parents to fight ‘Islamophobia’. Sweden threatened to prosecute researchers exposing the scale of immigrant sexual assaults because this was considered ‘sensitive’ data that should not be published.

Europe has been subjected to ethnic cleansing by Muslim migrants and their political apologists on a scale greater than Yugoslavia or Rwanda. The crime is horrific and the cover-up is even worse.

When there were rapes in Yugoslavia, Europe went to war, but when there is ethnic cleansing across the UK, France, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, and Germany, there is silence.