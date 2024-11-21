Shin Bet, police thwart Ben-Gvir assassination plot

Three Palestinian men reportedly consulted with Hamas, Hezbollah regarding how to murder National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

By World Israel News Staff

Three Palestinians who plotted to assassinate National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir were arrested, the Shin Bet intelligence agency and Israeli police said in a joint media statement on Thursday morning.

According to the security forces, the men, all residents of Hebron, established a terror cell and planned to murder Ben-Gvir.

The minister has often advocated for harsh punishments against Arab terrorists, including the death penalty.

His tough stance on terror has resulted in numerous threats to his life.

According to the indictment filed in a military court earlier this week, the men reportedly consulted with the Hamas and Hezbollah regarding their strategy and sought material support for the plot from the terror groups.

The ringleader of the plot, named as Ismail Ibrahim Awadi, reached out to various sources in June 2024 in an attempt to procure weapons for the assassination.

Awadi gathered intelligence regarding Ben-Gvir’s frequent travel routes to and from his home in a Jewish enclave within Hebron. He also learned which vehicles are used by the minister and his eldest son, and how many bodyguards typically accompanied them.

The cell weighed different options regarding the location of the assassination, and considered murdering Ben-Gvir when he traveled to the scene of a terror attack to speak with survivors, as he often does.

“I extend my gratitude to the Judea and Samaria District Police and the Shin Bet for their dedication in apprehending and prosecuting the terrorist cell that planned to assassinate me and my son Shuvael,” Ben-Gvir said in a media statement after news of the arrests were made public.

“Thanks to their relentless efforts and, by the grace of God, another attempt by the enemy to harm me and my family has been thwarted,” he added.

“I remain committed to toughening prison conditions for terrorists, strengthening Israeli sovereignty and governance, distributing weapons for self-defense, demolishing illegal structures, and achieving a decisive victory over our enemies. No terrorist will deter me.”