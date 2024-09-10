‘To the Last Breath’ portrays harrowing Oct. 7 escape

A pickup used by Hamas terrorists is seen in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the hardest-hit communities in the October 7 onslaught by Hamas, on October 27, 2023. 62 people were murdered at the kibbutz, located close to the Gaza border, 17 were taken hostage. (Gili Yaari /FLASH90)

By Jewish Breaking News

An upcoming new film “To the Last Breath” promises to offer an intimate look at one family’s harrowing experience during Hamas’ massacre against Israel on October 7.

The documentary centers on the true story of Noam Tibon, a retired Israeli general whose quiet life as a grandfather was shattered on that fateful day.

As Hamas terrorists launched a coordinated assault on Israel from land, sea, and air, Tibon found himself facing an unimaginable situation.

In a display of remarkable courage, he managed to rescue his family while all hell broke loose around him.

“Noam Tibon’s act of courage, heroism and selflessness shook me to the core, and we want to share his story with the world. This film is not about politics; it’s about humanity, family and sacrifice,” documentarian Barry Avrich tells Deadline.

“In one day, one extraordinary man reversed the fate of his family and inspired the world.”

Tibon himself has agreed to participate in the project, offering audiences a true firsthand account of that tragic day.

“I am honored to share my journey in this documentary. It’s more than just a recounting of events; it’s an opportunity to share the truth about October 7th, the depth of the tragedy alongside the stories of the heroes who showed up,” he said.

“I hope that through this film, viewers will gain a deeper understanding of who we are as people and the values that unite us.”

Acclaimed filmmaker Barry Avrich has built a reputation for crafting compelling documentaries that span diverse subjects.

His portfolio includes notable works such as the thought-provoking “Prosecuting Evil,” the tale of “Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art,” and the industry-focused “The Last Mogul.”

Avrich’s most recent production, “Born Hungry,” chronicles an inspiring journey from the streets of India to culinary stardom.

His artistic vision has garnered significant recognition, including multiple Canadian Screen Awards and nominations at the prestigious Toronto Film Festival for Best Canadian Feature Film.