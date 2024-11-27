Trump nominees targeted by bomb threats, swatting

Lee Zeldin: ‘A pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home today was sent in with a pro-Palestinian themed message.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Several of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees and appointees to key positions have been targeted with bomb and “swatting” attacks, Reuters reports.

The FBI is investigating the threats.

“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them,” Trump transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

The threats included bomb threats and swatting–which occurs when attackers make false allegations against their target to law enforcement, encouraging a tough reaction.

The targeted appointees include Elise Stefanik, who Trump selected to be the next ambassador to the United Nations; Matt Gaetz, originally chosen by Trump to serve as attorney general; and former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin, who has been nominated to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

It is also believed that Susie Wiles, Trump’s incoming chief of staff, and Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general whom Trump has chosen as Gaetz’s replacement, have also been targeted.

Stefanik said that she, her husband, and their three-year-old son were traveling from Washington, D.C., to Saratoga, New York, when they were informed about the threat.

“New York State, County law enforcement, and US Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism,” Stefanik said.

The FBI said in a statement that it was “aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees” and was investigating the incidents.

“We take all potential threats seriously, and as always, encourage members of the public to report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement immediately,” the spokesperson said.

Lee Zeldin posted on X about an attempted pipe bomb attack, and wrote, “A pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home today was sent in with a pro-Palestinian themed message. My family and I were not home at the time, but we are safe. We are working with law enforcement to learn more as this situation develops.”