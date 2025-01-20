Trump to immediately halt funding to UNRWA

View of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) building in Gaza. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

The executive order is one of several expected to be signed by Trump during his first week back in office.

By Jewish Breaking News

Former President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order halting U.S. foreign assistance immediately upon assuming office for a second term, with UNRWA reportedly at the top of the list.

UNRWA, the United Nations agency responsible for distributing aid in Gaza, has faced repeated accusations of ties to Hamas.

The UN recently admitted that nine of its staff may have been involved in the October 7 attack on Israel.

“The United States and American citizens have been some of the most generous people in the entire world,” an incoming White House policy adviser stated.

“But at this point, we have to understand that foreign policy is domestic policy, and if this is not aligned with our interests, then Uncle Sam should not be opening up his pocketbook any longer.”

The executive order is one of several expected to be signed by Trump during his first week back in office. Other anticipated directives include:

Removing insubordinate government employees.

Reversing Joe Biden’s green energy projects.

Keeping TikTok operational.

Declaring a state of emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ending “catch and release” immigration policies.

Designating Mexican drug cartels as “foreign terrorist organizations.”

Trump’s administration has signaled an aggressive approach to fulfilling campaign promises and reshaping U.S. foreign and domestic priorities.