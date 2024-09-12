WATCH: Biden dons Trump hat at 9/11 event

While visiting firefighters in Pennsylvania for a 9/11 event, Joe Biden briefly wore a red Trump hat while smiling ear to ear.

NEW: Full exchange of the incident leading up to Joe Biden putting on a Trump 2024 hat.

BREAKING NEWS: Newly released footage of Joe Biden putting on the Trump hat shows Joe Biden ASKING FOR THE MAGA HAT. Joe Biden not only knew it was Trump’s hat but he also wanted a selfie in it? Excuse me but WTF is goin on!?

Joe Biden: Can I see that hat?

MAGA hat owner:… pic.twitter.com/PD6VuXNbc0

— Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 11, 2024