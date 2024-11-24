WATCH: Hezbollah rocket directly strikes home in Nahariya

Hezbollah launched a large barrage at the Ben-Gurion Airport region in central Israel, causing significant damage and two minor injuries, while a subsequent attack on Haifa and other northern communities thankfully resulted in only some damage.

