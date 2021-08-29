WATCH: Holocaust survivor’s son explains why he identifies with Afghan refugees

An American pilot who flew refugees out of Afghanistan after the takeover of the Taliban said he could identify with his passengers because of his own father’s experience as a Holocaust survivor who immigrated to the U.S.

As the son of a Holocaust survivor, Delta Airlines pilot Alexander Kahn says helping Afghans evacuate was “special.” “I was able to put myself in their position,” he said. “This is going to be a frightening experience … But it has the potential to be an excellent experience.” pic.twitter.com/IXwJdqYYY5 — New Day (@NewDay) August 27, 2021