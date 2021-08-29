Search

WATCH: Holocaust survivor’s son explains why he identifies with Afghan refugees

An American pilot who flew refugees out of Afghanistan after the takeover of the Taliban said he could identify with his passengers because of his own father’s experience as a Holocaust survivor who immigrated to the U.S.