WATCH: IDF destroys nearly a mile-long terror tunnel

The IDF has identified and destroyed hundreds of tunnels in Rafah and around the Strip, significantly hindering Hamas’ ability to regroup, attack and strategize with higher commanders.

Mile-long terror tunnel in southern Gaza destroyed by IDF 'Along the tunnel route, an active compound of Hamas terrorists was located where weapons, explosives, and equipment for long-term stay were found – used by the terrorists who left the compound as the troops arrived'