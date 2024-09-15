WATCH: JD Vance destroys multiple TV hosts in one morning September 15, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jd-vance-destroys-multiple-tv-hosts-in-one-morning/ Email Print JD Vance went on CBS, ABC, and CNN in a morning media run and eloquently dismantled the three host’s arguments and accusations against him and the Trump team while bringing to light Kamala’s numerous failures. NEW: JD Vance went on a media tour this morning and demolished the show hosts in the process. Here are the top moments: 1. Vance equates CNN’s Dana Bash to a propagandist for blaming him for “threats” against Haitians in Springfield. 2. Vance slams the media for not caring… pic.twitter.com/YYieJzIGG2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 15, 2024 2024 ElectionsDana BashJD VanceKamala HarrisMSM