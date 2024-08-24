WATCH: Jon Stewart slams Dems for glaring hypocrisy

Political pundit Jon Stewart pointed out the hypocrisy in the Democratic Party, whose member said ‘screw billionaires’ and then brought one out to speak, among other obvious contradictions.

NEW: Jon Stewart calls out the hypocrisy from the DNC for how they celebrated people who “prosecuted s*xual predators” but also had Bill Clinton give a speech.

These people all know the DNC is playing them as fools yet they will still cast their votes for Democrats.

“They had a… pic.twitter.com/QkjgPT1g1U

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 24, 2024