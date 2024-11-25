Ayatollah Khamenei: Netanyahu must die

‘Arresting Netanyahu and Gallant is not enough,’ says Iran’s supreme leader, calling for death penalty against Israeli premier and former Israeli defense minister, after ICC issues arrest warrants.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran’s supreme leader called Monday for the execution of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, arguing that the International Criminal Court’s decision last Thursday to issue arrest warrants for the two was insufficient.

On Monday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the 85-year-old head of state and spiritual leader of Iran, addressed a gathering of the Basij Resistance Force, a paramilitary force within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported.

During his speech, Khamenei accused Israeli leaders of “war crimes” in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, referring to Israel’s ongoing wars against the Hamas and Hezbollah terror organizations.

Responding to the ICC’s decision to issue arrest warrants, Khamenei lamented that arresting Netanyahu and Gallant “is not enough.”

“Netanyahu’s death sentence must be issued. The death sentence of these criminal leaders should be issued.”

“The crimes of the Zionist regime in Lebanon, Gaza and Palestine are the opposite of what they want to create; That is, it strengthens and intensifies the resistance. This is a general rule, there is no going back.”

Khamenei mocked the ongoing air campaigns against Hezbollah forces in Lebanon and Hamas terror cells in Gaza, saying such strikes did not constitute “victory.”

“Idiots should not think that bombing homes, hospitals, and people’s gatherings is a sign of their victory. No one in the world considers this a victory.”

“A zealous Palestinian and Lebanese youth of any class, when he sees whether he is on the battlefield or not, he is exposed to bombardment and the risk of death. Struggle and resistance are not left for themselves; So the criminal idiots are actually developing the resistance front by their own hands.”