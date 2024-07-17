Biden trails Trump in all 7 swing states, poll shows

Donald Trump and Joe Biden during the first presidential election debate, Sept. 29, 2020, (AP/Patrick Semansky)

Biden in 2020 defeated Trump in all but one of the seven swing states, losing to Trump in North Carolina by just over 1 percentage point.

By Matthew Xiao, The Washington Free Beacon

A poll released Monday shows Republican nominee Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden across all seven anticipated swing states in the 2024 presidential election.

The 81-year-old incumbent is trailing the former president in the battleground states of Arizona, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, according to a Times/SAY24 poll conducted in early July.

Trump’s campaign gained significant traction after Biden’s disastrous performance in the first presidential debate on June 27 and the attempted assassination of Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

Trump, according to the Monday poll, leads Biden 44 percent to 37 percent in Arizona, 43 percent to 38 percent in Wisconsin, 46 percent to 42 percent in Nevada, and 44 percent to 40 percent in both North Carolina and Georgia.

The matchup is closest in Michigan, where Trump leads the octogenarian 42 percent to 40 percent, and in Pennsylvania, where the margin is 43 percent to 40 percent.

About 4 percent of polled voters in Michigan and 3 percent in Pennsylvania indicated they would vote for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., while 10 percent of respondents in both states remain undecided.

The poll results came a day after Trump officially secured his party’s nomination at the Republican National Convention and announced Sen. J.D. Vance (R., Ohio) as his running mate.

The Biden campaign, meanwhile, has tried to keep the lid on a revolt among the rank-and-file following Biden’s dismal debate performance against Trump.

Over a dozen House Democrats and one Senate Democrat have publicly called on Biden to step down as the Democratic nominee, although the octogenarian has remained defiant and insists he will stay in the race.