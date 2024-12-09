Drone from Yemen hits building in central Israel

Israeli security forces at the scene where a drone fired from Yemen hit a building in Yavne, December 9, 2024. (Photo by Liron Moldovan/Flash90)

The mayor of Yavne, Roei Gabay, told the Ynet outlet that nobody was home when the drone hit the balcony of an apartment on the top floor.

By JNS

A blast that occurred in a residential high-rise building in the central Israeli city of Yavne on Monday morning was caused by a drone launched from Yemen, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

“Following initial reports, an unmanned aerial vehicle that apparently crossed [into Israeli territory] from Yemen was detected in the area of ​​the city of Yavne,” the IDF stated. The military is investigating why no sirens were triggered by the attack.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, with Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical response group saying paramedics were still carrying out searches in the 15-story building.

“There is a lot of panic in the area, and we are stopping the curious from reaching the scene,” he said.

The moment the UAV hit the building this morning in Yavne. pic.twitter.com/2bNfpGkD7K — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) December 9, 2024

This is a developing story.