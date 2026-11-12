Hezbollah celebrates Trump and Netanyahu defeats: ‘An earthquake in America’

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem hailed Trump and Netanyahu’s election setbacks as a victory for his Iran-backed terrorist group, declaring that their political defeats present a new opportunity for Hezbollah.

“Trump was defeated in the elections… an earthquake has occurred in America,” Qassem told supporters. He also claimed Netanyahu “has been broken” after losing his parliamentary majority, calling both developments “positive” for Hezbollah.

Despite suffering devastating losses in successive wars with Israel, Hezbollah continues to refuse disarmament, a central condition of the June ceasefire agreement. Qassem reiterated that the terrorist group would not surrender its weapons, further complicating efforts to stabilize southern Lebanon.