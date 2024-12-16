IDF downs Houthi drone launched from Yemen

Earlier this month, a Houthi drone hit a residential high-rise building in the central Israeli city of Yavne, northeast of Ashdod.

An Israeli Navy destroyer early on Monday morning intercepted a drone over the Red Sea that was launched by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

The UAV was downed prior to crossing into Israeli territory, according to the military.

On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces intercepted a Houthi drone headed for the city of Eilat. That UAV likewise did not cross into Israeli airspace.

Earlier this month, a Houthi drone hit a residential high-rise building in the central Israeli city of Yavne, northeast of Ashdod.

On Dec. 1, a ballistic missile launched from Yemen triggered sirens in the Judean foothills. The missile was intercepted before entering Israeli airspace, the IDF said. Four people were injured running to shelters, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical service.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have launched multiple missiles and drones at Israel in support of Hamas since the Gaza-based terrorist group’s Oct. 7, 2023, invasion of the northwestern Negev.

In July, a Houthi drone killed a civilian in central Tel Aviv. In response, Israel struck Yemen’s Hodeidah Port.

On Sept. 29, the Israeli Air Force carried out dozens of strikes in the area of Hodeidah. Jerusalem said the targets included “power plants and a seaport, which were used by the Houthis to transfer Iranian weapons to the region, in addition to military supplies and oil.”