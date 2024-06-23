IDF soldier Malkia Gross KIA in Gaza

Israel Defense Forces soldier Sgt. First Class (res.) Malkia Gross, 25, from Susya, was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip, June 22, 2024. (Credit: IDF.)

The military was probing the circumstances of his death.

By JNS

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was killed in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, the military announced.

Sgt. First Class (res.) Malkia Gross, 25, from Susya, served with the 205th “Iron Fist” Reserve Armored Brigade’s 9212th Battalion.

The IDF’s 162nd Division continues to carry out targeted counterterror raids in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city, with soldiers locating weapons and underground infrastructure, the military said on Sunday morning.

The Givati Infantry Brigade, which is part of the 162nd Division, eliminated a squad of armed terrorists in the area.

At the same time, forces of the 99th Infantry Division worked to “clear the center of the Gaza Strip of terrorist infrastructure, weapons and armed terrorist squads,” the IDF said in the Sunday announcement.

On Saturday, Israeli Air Force drones and fighter jets were said to have struck “dozens” of Hamas targets throughout the coastal enclave.

On Friday, the army announced that the 99th Division’s special operations task force had carried out a raid on a university building that was being used as a Hamas headquarters.

The troops discovered weapons and explosive devices inside the building, from which terrorists had fired on IDF troops.

In addition, an IAF drone destroyed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket launching site in the Khan Yunis humanitarian area. The IDF noted that “many efforts were made” to avoid collateral damage.

On Thursday, two IDF soldiers were killed in the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza by a Hamas mortar.

The troops, from the Alexandroni Reserve Infantry Brigade’s 9203rd Battalion, were identified as Sgt. First Class (res.) Omer Smadga, 25, from Ganot Hadar, near Netanya, and Sgt. First Class (res.) Saadia Yaakov Dery, 27, from Tel Aviv.

The total death toll among IDF troops since the start of the Gaza ground operation on Oct. 27 now stands at 313, and at 665 on all fronts since Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, according to IDF data.

Additionally, Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, a member of the Israel Border Police “Yamam” National Counter-Terrorism Unit, was mortally wounded in Gaza earlier this month during a mission to rescue four hostages.