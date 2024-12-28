Jonathan Pollard explores Knesset run, says ‘everyone must serve the state’

Jonathan Pollard with his then-fiance and now wife, Rivkah. (Twitter)

Pollard is reaching out to voters who are disillusioned with Netanyahu and Naftali Bennett.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Jonathan Pollard, the outspoken former spy who spent 30 years in a US prison, is considering a Knesset run.

In the past few weeks, Pollard has met with current ministers, candidates and other public figures such as Brig. Gen. (Res.) Ofer Winter and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Pollard said that if he did run, he would reach out to voters who are disillusioned with current Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the former premier Naftali Bennett.

Pollard’s focus is right-leaning voters, both religious and secular.

Pollard characterized his platform: “My goal is to unite those in the ideological right who love Israel and want to contribute to the state.”

“National service, whether in the IDF or another framework, is a critical issue for me. Everyone, without exception, must serve the state in some way,” he continued.

Pollard’s staunch stand on National Service includes a proposal to suspend voting rights of those who refuse to serve.

He said, “You can pray and study Torah, but you cannot refuse to contribute to the state.”

Although Pollard stated that one of his goals is to unite the political right, he expressed an unwillingness to work with Naftali Bennett.

Pollard said,”I don’t see any possibility of cooperating with Bennett. I don’t believe him after he promised his voters he wouldn’t align with the left, and then formed a government with them.”

He added, “Politics is politics, but honesty and loyalty to your promises are fundamental, and that’s what Bennett lacks.”

Speaking to students who combine Torah study with army service Pollard said “The army must undergo a reform and a fundamental change from within. The change must be carried out in two ways: from the top down, and from the bottom up…. replacing the Chief of Staff and changing the face of the entire General Staff so that the new spirit will change first at the top of the system and will trickle down to the last of the soldiers as well.”