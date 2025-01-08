UN blocks food aid to Gaza to fake a famine

Dozens of trucks with humanitarian help from the European Union for Gaza at the Erez Crossing, on November 11, 2024. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Every day, the UN, international organizations, and the media claim that everyone in Gaza is starving to death because they have no food, and every day Israel’s COGAT aid coordination agency lists exactly how many trucks filled with humanitarian aid have actually entered Gaza.

On Jan 2, for example, 189 trucks filled with aid entered Gaza. Only 147 trucks however were collected on the Gazan side with another 800 trucks worth of aid waiting to be collected.

Food has been piling up and rotting on the Gaza side because it’s not being delivered by the UN.

Politicians, activists, and the media have spent over a year perpetuating a myth that Israel is blocking food deliveries into Gaza when there is actually more aid coming in than the aid groups complaining about Israel ‘blocking aid’ can handle or be bothered to deliver to Gazans.

While the aid sits there and rots, the UN and ‘humanitarian’ agencies claim that it’s too dangerous for them to deliver the food. Israel has offered to provide security for aid deliveries, but those offers have been rejected since the UN is coordinating with Hamas.

As a New York Times article described, “the United Nations does not allow Israeli soldiers to protect aid convoys, fearing that would compromise its neutrality, and its officials have called on Israel to allow the Gaza police, which are under Hamas’s authority, to secure their convoys.”

The United Nations claims that Israel is starving Gaza when it’s the UN that is actually stalling aid deliveries to save Hamas. The UN and other agencies claim that it’s too dangerous to deliver the aid without Hamas protection.

Not only do they refuse Israeli military protection, but many won’t even hire private security inside Gaza. They demand only Hamas protection.

Mercy Corps, for example, issued a statement blasting Israel for supposed “impediments to aid delivery” and demanded a crackdown on Israel.

Mercy Corps claimed that “this is a preventable crisis. No one should starve to death when food is waiting to reach them mere miles away” while calling for a ceasefire.

An NPR story however revealed that “some organizations have hired armed men in Gaza to protect their trucks, but most, including Mercy Corps, refuse to do this.”

A Gaza “humanitarian snapshot” hosted by Mercy Corps complained about “Israeli attacks on the civilian police force, hindering their ability to work safely.” The “police” being Hamas.

The UN and ‘humanitarian’ groups are not only complicit with Hamas and have enabled the Islamic terror group to gain half a billion dollars to keep the war going, but they are holding humanitarian aid hostage to protect Hamas terrorists and end Israel’s war on Hamas.

Delivering aid was never the actual objective of the UN and aid groups. They partnered with Hamas to take Gaza’s population hostage and use them as human shields to save Hamas.

Contrary to their constant famine lies, no amount of aid is ever enough and the current aid is rotting unused because they insist that aid can’t be ‘safely’ delivered without Hamas in charge.

The false claims of a famine require false statistics used to disguise this terrorist conspiracy.

The UN and aid agencies, including those funded by the U.S. government, inflate the amount of people in Gaza and use fake statistics to claim there’s less aid coming in than there actually is.

Recently the Famine Early Warning System (FEWS), which is funded by USAID, took down a report falsely claiming that there were 75,000 starving civilians in North Gaza. The actual number of civilians was between 7,000 to 15,000.

After criticism from the U.S. ambassador, FEWS admitted that it was using “outdated population estimates” that increased the population in North Gaza by 5 to 10 times. And that allowed the group to falsely warn of a famine.

Increase the population in even the wealthiest nations tenfold and it becomes easy enough to label the existing amount of food as inadequate and warn that a famine is about to take hold.

The UN falsely claimed that 2,205 “humanitarian trucks were permitted to enter” Gaza in December. The actual number was over 5,000 trucks, but the UN was only counting trucks affiliated with its own organizations, the World Food Programme and UNRWA (but, for whatever reason, not UNICEF), or the many other humanitarian groups who were also handling aid.

Were these accidental errors? If so they were suspiciously timed.

In December 2023, an arm of the UN, predicted a famine by May 2024. And in May 2024, the UN reported that only 1,497 trucks had entered Gaza, when the actual number was 6,359.

Was it a coincidence that the UN’s undercounting of aid trucks was by far the highest in the one month in which it predicted a famine? Or that similar patterns have occurred in the past.

After the latest lie fell apart, international aid groups have pivoted to claiming that children are freezing to death in Gaza even though current temperatures are between 67 and 59 degrees and the overnight low was 47 degrees. After one hoax is discredited, another one begins.

The purpose of these hoaxes is to collect as much money as possible and to save Hamas.

The UN’s World Food Programme is demanding $16.9 billion for 2025 and other ‘humanitarian’ aid groups have been aggressively fundraising, but the larger agenda is to protect the terrorists.

There is no humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the only crisis is that Islamic terrorists are losing a war that they started. International organizations have become an arm of Islamic terrorism, funding, employing and lobbying for Islamic terrorist organizations who are at war with the free world.

Not only should we not fund the UN and other ‘aid groups’, or provide them with tax-exempt status, we should sanction them for their financial and political relationships with Islamic terrorist organizations and treat any money going to their operations in Gaza, Yemen, Syrian, Afghanistan and other terror zones as a criminal act of providing material support to terrorists.