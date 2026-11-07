Eisenkot demands emergency government, hopes for mandate next week

Yashar leader outlines conditions for coalition partners and warns against efforts to prolong Netanyahu’s premiership.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Yashar Party chairman Gadi Eisenkot said Friday he expects to receive President Isaac Herzog’s authorization to form Israel’s next government early next week, following negotiations aimed at replacing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and preventing another election.

Eisenkot disclosed that discussions with prospective coalition partners had yielded agreements, although some meetings and their outcomes remain confidential.

“I sincerely hope that early next week I will receive the mandate to form a government,” he wrote in a social media statement before Shabbat.

His proposal calls for an emergency government anchored by four Zionist parties, with membership open to other Knesset factions and individual lawmakers willing to endorse four governing commitments.

These include preserving Israel’s Jewish and democratic character, upholding the Declaration of Independence, requiring universal military, national or civilian service, and recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization whose military and governing capabilities must be dismantled.

Eisenkot said the proposed arrangement would permit parties to enter the coalition immediately or at a later stage.

Citing consultations conducted at the President’s Residence, he maintained that parliamentary support had shifted decisively away from Netanyahu.

Of the Knesset’s members, 46 favored Netanyahu remaining prime minister, while 74 had withheld their confidence, according to Eisenkot.

He argued that Netanyahu’s continued control of security and law enforcement institutions as caretaker prime minister presented an unacceptable risk.

Eisenkot also accused the current government of threatening Israeli democracy while military conflicts remain unresolved.

“Israel is facing a genuine, tangible, and dangerous national emergency,” he said.

Addressing potential obstacles to coalition formation, Eisenkot warned that politicians who delayed the process for personal considerations would bear responsibility for prolonging the political crisis.

He said his team had devoted dozens of hours to negotiations, including meetings that were not publicly disclosed.

“I have found that my partners in the bloc understand the gravity of this moment,” Eisenkot said.

The Yashar chairman pledged to approach every parliamentary faction and invite its members to join the proposed government under his leadership.