Gottheimer announces bid for NJ governor

As New Jersey’s only Jewish congressional representative, Gottheimer has been recognized by Jewish groups for his efforts to promote Holocaust education and combatting antisemitism.

By Andrew Bernard, JNS

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) announced his bid for the New Jersey governor’s office on Friday, joining a crowded Democratic field to replace term-limited Gov. Tim Murphy (D) in the 2025 election.

Gottheimer, who is Jewish and one of Israel’s staunchest advocates on Capitol Hill, announced his candidacy at Runway Diner in South Hackensack with a focus on lowering the cost of living in the Garden State.

“Life in Jersey has become too damn expensive,” Gottheimer said. “Today, I’m launching my campaign for governor to cut your taxes and costs and to make Jersey affordable again.”

Gottheimer has represented New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District along the northern border with New York since he won the seat from a Republican incumbent in 2016. He handily won re-election on Nov. 5 by an 11-point margin.

As New Jersey’s only Jewish congressional representative, Gottheimer has been recognized by Jewish groups for his efforts to promote Holocaust education and has been one of the leading voices in the House on combating antisemitism and supporting Israel.

“We need to bring the full force of the law against the antisemites who are harassing Jewish or any other communities all over this state,” Gottheimer said in his announcement speech, adding that he supports putting more cops on the beat.

Other Democrats, who have announced their intention to run for the governor’s office, include Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop (who is Jewish), with Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) reportedly set to announce her candidacy later this week.

Long thought of as a Democratic bastion that occasionally elects Republican moderates, New Jersey has emerged as a more competitive battleground in statewide races in recent elections.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris beat President-elect Donald Trump in the state by just five points in November, and Gov. Murphy beat his Republican challenger in the 2021 election by a 51-48 margin.

That challenger, former New Jersey General Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli, is once again seeking the Republican nomination alongside five other declared contenders.

Gottheimer in his announcement promised to do “battle” with Trump over issues like the state and local tax deduction, while also touting his bipartisan record as a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus.

“The election outcome was a horrible loss for America,” Gottheimer said in a video accompanying his announcement. “Every candidate running for governor agrees we need to stand up to Trump on the major issues.”

Trump, who capped the SALT deduction as part of his 2017 tax cuts, pledged in the 2024 campaign that he would lift the cap in a social media post aimed at voters on Long Island.

“I will turn it around, get SALT back, lower your taxes and so much more,” Trump wrote.

Other key issues in the New Jersey gubernatorial race include New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to impose a $9 congestion charge on drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street starting in January, potentially affecting a huge number of New Jersey commuters and businesses.

Gottheimer vowed to defeat the toll charge.

“To our friends in the Empire State, let me say this: We beat New York’s outrageous Congestion Tax once,” he said. “I’m ready to lead the fight to stop it again.”