Hitchikers narrowly escape terrorist gunshot at point-blank range

A jam in the terrorist’s M-16 prevented him from shooting Shova Cohen and the two others while he looked them in the face.

By World Israel News staff

Shova Cohen barely escaped death when she was stood at a bus stop near Efrat this month, after a car of terrorists tried but failed to shoot at her and her two peers. After a Shin Bet investigation, it was found that the terrorists were part of a larger cell who planned on carrying out more attacks.

“I was with two other religious men at a bus stop, when a car coming in our direction slowed down. We leaned in to ask them where they were going when one of the religious men recognized the gun and shouted, ‘terrorist! He has a gun!'” Cohen told Arutz Sheva.

Cohen laid on the ground waiting to hear a gunshot, but a jam in the terrorist’s M-16 prevented him from shooting her and the two others at point-blank range.

One of the Jewish men stood ran after the car to memorize the license plate, but there was not one on the vehicle. The group then left to notify the Efrat security guards.

“When I got to the gate at Efrat I had yet to comprehend what had happened. I started to cry from confusion, but the security guard reassured me ‘this is a miracle, God loves you, you should not cry,'” Cohen told Arutz Sheva.

Later that evening she and the two men went and testified in front of police and the Shin Bet. They were presented with a photo of a vehicle, which was immediately identified as that of the terrorists who tried to shoot them.

The group of terrorists were captured the next day and found to be apart of a larger cell. Cohen said that despite it being a long and tedious investigation, it was not in vain.