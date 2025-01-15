Islamophobia is the cover-up for the crime

People demonstrating against Islamophobia in protest of a march against Sharia in Lower Manhattan, June 10, 2017. (Shutterstock)

After every Muslim terrorist attack or atrocity, from bombings to rape gangs, claims of ‘Islamophobia’ are used to cover up and invert victims and perpetrators.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

In 2018, the UK’s bipartisan All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims (APPG) produced a report claiming that the official definition of ’Islamophobia’ included calling Mohammed a pedophile and discussing the “issue of ‘grooming gangs’ which was a dangerous “trope” that increased the “vulnerability of Muslims to hate crimes”.

The APPG brought together Labour and Conservative Party members, and currently includes 25 parliamentarians. Its treasurer is ‘Baroness’ Sayeeda Warsi, a Pakistani Muslim former Conservative party chair and a minister in the Cameron government.

The Pakistani Muslim leader helped oust Home Secretary Suella Braverman from the Sunak ‘conservative’ government, claiming that Braverman’s warnings about Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs were endangering her family.

Braverman had correctly stated that “vulnerable white English girls” were being “pursued and raped and drugged and harmed by gangs of British Pakistani men who’ve worked in child abuse networks” and that the authorities had “turned a blind eye to these signs of abuse out of political correctness and out of fear of being called racist”.

Warsi claimed that saying this was racist, that discussing Pakistani Muslim rape gangs endanger her father “walking home from mosque” and warned former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that “he should not want to be remembered for presiding over a government that engaged in racist rhetoric.”

The Labour Party and Liberal Democrats both adopted the APPG’s definition of ‘Islamophobia’ and in the process defined not only historical facts such as “Muslims spreading Islam by the sword or subjugating minority groups under their rule” as Islamophobic but committed themselves to automatically believing “Muslim majority states” making accusations of “genocide perpetrated against Muslims” in Israel and anywhere else, and to also suppressing any discussion of Muslim sex grooming gangs as Islamophobic and a danger to Muslims.

Local councils, including Manchester, Salford, Oxford, Calderdale, and Newcastle, locations plagued by their own Muslim grooming gangs, adopted this definition of Islamophobia to cover up their crimes.

Warnings about “Islamophobia” were used to cover up Muslim rape gangs from the beginning as local authorities silenced victims, parents, and activists, reports were buried or never filed, and it’s why the Starmer government and Labour parliamentarians voted to block a new inquiry.

Islamophobia is not the crime: it’s the cover-up. That’s why the APPG definition set out to criminalize criticism of Muslim countries, of Islamic history, and of the Pakistani grooming gangs.

The David Horowitz Freedom Center has a lot of experience with being smeared for being right.

The Freedom Center was targeted with Islamophobia smears by the Southern Poverty Law Center, the ADL, CAIR, the Carter Center, and Media Matters to name a few.

Most recently, the Voice of America, a federally-funded media arm, smeared us as “Islamophobes” for reporting on Islamic terrorism after the Hamas Oct 7 attacks.

It all began on September 11 when David Horowitz wrote, “This is war.” It was and it is a war.

The Southern Poverty Law Center attacked David Horowitz as “the godfather of the modern anti-Muslim movement” not because he was a bigot, but to silence a visionary sounding an urgent alarm about a rising threat.

It was the same reason why grooming gang survivors are still being silenced in the UK and why it’s forbidden to mention Muslims “subjugating minority groups under their rule” in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, and in every Muslim country in the world.

The Freedom Center’s FrontPage Magazine exclusively reported that the recent Biden administration’s Islamophobia Strategy claimed that Muslims were the real victims of Oct 7.

The report argued that Muslims were suffering “hate and discrimination in the aftermath of the October 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel” similar to “their community’s experiences following the 9/11 attacks.”

After every Muslim terrorist attack or atrocity, from bombings to rape gangs, claims of ‘Islamophobia’ are used to cover up and invert victims and perpetrators.

In the UK, Muslim grooming gang victims were not treated by the police and other authorities as victims of rape, sex trafficking and horrific abuses, but as perpetrators of Islamophobia.

After 9/11 and Oct 7, the victims and victim nations were denounced as ‘Islamophobes’ for noticing that thousands of their people had been murdered and for daring to fight back.

The moral revisionism of Islamophobia is not just a momentary phenomenon, but as the APPG report puts it, goes back in time to silence “claims of Muslims spreading Islam by the sword”.

Islamophobia provides an endless thousand year blank check for every imaginable Islamic crime, including the massacres of millions of Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, Jews and other minorities by the Muslim invaders and conquerors, followed by colonization, subjugation, ethnic cleansing and slavery (including sex slavery), and then moves forward to modern times to cover-up generations of Islamic terrorism in non-Muslim nations, as well as ethnic violence like the grooming gangs, campus harassment of Jews and assorted attacks on non-Muslims.

The crimes are endless and so the cover-ups have to be equally endless to keep pace. The more Muslim violence grows, the louder the clamor about ‘Islamophobia’ grows.

“What terrifies me is if ISIS were to detonate a nuclear device and kill 50 million Americans. Imagine the backlash against peaceful Muslims?” Norm MacDonald, the comedian, joked.

But that’s not just a joke: it’s the end stage of Islamophobia.

Every Muslim terrorist attack soon concentrates attention on the “backlash”, not the act itself, victims are sidelined and Islamist groups like CAIR redefine themselves as the victims.

Days after a Muslim terrorist killed 15 Americans in New Orleans, the media began running moral inversion stories with headlines such as “North Texas Muslim Leaders Brace for Rise in Islamophobia” and “Houston Muslims worry about Islamophobia after New Orleans attack”.

Once the moral inversion is underway, continuing to talk about the original Islamic crime becomes ‘Islamophobia’ and those who keep speaking out face shunning, censorship, deplatforming and even criminal charges.

But the David Horowitz Freedom Center refuses to be silenced. After two decades of being called ‘Islamophobes’, of being censored, deplatformed, shadowbanned, debanked and investigated by the IRS, we are still here and we are continuing to speak out.

Defying false accusations of ‘Islamophobia’ is not just about standing up to censorship, it’s about fighting to expose what is being done to us and to make sure it ends once and for all.