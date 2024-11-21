WATCH: Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut November 21, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-airstrikes-pound-beirut/ Email Print Israeli strikes have been increasing in Beirut after a slight lull in action in the Lebanese capital, with a recent strike eliminating the head of Hezbollah propaganda Muhammed Afif.Once again, Beirut under heavy fire.Hezbollah buildings getting wiped out. https://t.co/1viAuYe8Y1 pic.twitter.com/VIuc1kw8Rm— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 21, 2024 From the recent air strikes in Beirut, serious damage everywhere – and now IDF has issued additional warnings. Unfortunately Beirut is going to turn into Gaza… pic.twitter.com/7mttT6Kj6k— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 21, 2024 From the lastest strikes in Beirut https://t.co/1viAuYe8Y1 pic.twitter.com/sKONz8BwnD — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 21, 2024 Aftermath in Beirut after the lastest IDF strikes https://t.co/oq5EkYq0RN pic.twitter.com/8TARnfwSsY— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 21, 2024 airstrikesBeirutIAF