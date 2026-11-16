Netanyahu’s office investigated over alleged plot to discredit Israel’s election results

Prime Minister and Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu at the Likud party’s election headquarters at Binyanei HaUma in Jerusalem, following Israel’s general elections, early October 28, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Israeli authorities are investigating whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office orchestrated election-day arrests to undermine the legitimacy of the October 27 vote, following explosive allegations aired by Channel 12.

Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Ido Norden, allegedly supplied police with vote-buying allegations that triggered dawn raids and the arrests of three Arab activists. All were later released without charges, but Netanyahu used the suspicions to claim Arab parties had stolen the election.

Investigators are now examining whether the allegations were deliberately planted to manufacture an election scandal. Netanyahu’s office categorically denies wrongdoing, insisting Norden simply reported suspected criminal activity.

Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot demanded a formal inquiry, warning that the alleged manipulation of police and security agencies threatens the integrity of Israeli democracy.