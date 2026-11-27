With or without America: Mossad chief backs striking Iran if necessary November 27, 2026 Mossad Director Roman Gofman and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (IDF)Mossad Director Roman Gofman and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (IDF)With or without America: Mossad chief backs striking Iran if necessary Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/with-or-without-america-mossad-chief-backs-striking-iran-if-necessary/ Email Print Mossad Director Roman Gofman reportedly supports a unilateral Israeli strike against Iran if necessary, even without American participation, amid growing concerns over Tehran’s alleged chemical weapons program, Ynet reported. Gofman believes further delays could allow Iran to acquire capabilities that would become significantly harder to neutralize. IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir also supports military action but does not consider the threat imminent, favoring a joint operation with the United States. The disagreement comes as President Donald Trump has yet to authorize renewed military action against Iran, leaving Israel’s security leadership divided over how long Jerusalem can afford to wait for Washington. Donald TrumpEyal ZamirIDFIranMossadRoman Gofman