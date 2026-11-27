With or without America: Mossad chief backs striking Iran if necessary

Mossad Director Roman Gofman reportedly supports a unilateral Israeli strike against Iran if necessary, even without American participation, amid growing concerns over Tehran’s alleged chemical weapons program, Ynet reported.

Gofman believes further delays could allow Iran to acquire capabilities that would become significantly harder to neutralize. IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir also supports military action but does not consider the threat imminent, favoring a joint operation with the United States.

The disagreement comes as President Donald Trump has yet to authorize renewed military action against Iran, leaving Israel’s security leadership divided over how long Jerusalem can afford to wait for Washington.