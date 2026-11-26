Gaza’s baby boom and new businesses undercut genocide and starvation claims

Gazans shop at a market in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 30, 2026. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Gaza sees revival of restaurants, weddings and sporting events, challenging narrative of Israeli genocide and starvation.

By World Israel News Staff

More than a year after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect, parts of the Gaza Strip are experiencing a revival of commercial and recreational activity, with new restaurants opening, supermarkets stocking imported consumer goods, and residents holding elaborate wedding celebrations and athletic competitions.

The developments have drawn attention from Israeli officials and Middle East analysts, who argue that images emerging from the Palestinian enclave present a more complex picture than the one portrayed by anti-Israel demonstrators in Europe and North America.

Over the weekend, hundreds of Palestinians attended a wedding celebration in the Al Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, with live musical performances, elaborate lighting displays, pyrotechnics and a decorative replica of the Eiffel Tower.

Photographs and videos published by Gaza-based photographer Mohamad Alzabout showed revelers dancing against a backdrop of buildings damaged during the war, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

Earlier this month, 250 Palestinian couples were married in a large ceremony on the Gaza City beachfront, organized and subsidized by the United Arab Emirates through its Operation Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian initiative.

The November 6 ceremony featured traditional Palestinian wedding attire, music and dancing, with the Emirati initiative helping couples establish new households.

Gaza has also witnessed a resumption of competitive sporting events.

Last week, Al Jazeera reported on a strongman competition in the enclave, with participants demonstrating their strength by lifting heavy weights, overturning large tires and pulling trucks.

Meanwhile, a number of businesses have resumed operations or opened since the October 2025 ceasefire, Israel Hayom reported.

Among them is the Evan restaurant, which began operating in Gaza City’s Miran Hotel in March. Promotional footage published by the establishment shows formally dressed servers offering elaborate desserts, freshly prepared beverages and a chocolate fountain.

Another Gaza City business, Rabi’a Shopping, has advertised shelves filled with imported products, including internationally recognized brands of chocolate, coffee, soft drinks and snacks.

Middle East analyst Eitan Fischberger argued that such developments undermine allegations that Israel is engaged in the systematic destruction of the Palestinian population.

“You don’t get packed weddings, new restaurants, and a rising birth rate in a population that’s being destroyed,” Fischberger told the New York Post.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry also weighed in on the reports Wednesday, questioning the limited international attention given to signs of economic and social recovery in Gaza.

“Funny how this side of Gaza rarely seems to make international headlines,” the ministry wrote on X, accusing critics of Israel of promoting Hamas’ narrative.

New figures released by the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, meanwhile, indicate a substantial increase in registered births in recent months.

According to the ministry, 6,745 babies were born in Gaza in October, the highest monthly figure recorded in 2026, averaging approximately 218 births per day.

By comparison, the ministry registered 5,204 births in January and just 2,004 in April, before numbers began recovering over the summer.

In July, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), an internationally recognized food security monitoring body, reported that famine conditions were not present in Gaza, attributing the improvement to reduced fighting and increased deliveries of humanitarian assistance.

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said nearly 100,000 tents and more than 9,000 truckloads of winter-related supplies had already entered Gaza under its winter preparedness program.

Israeli authorities have also approved the entry of tens of thousands of additional tents, calling on international aid organizations to expedite their delivery.

Israel maintains that Hamas’s refusal to relinquish its weapons and its exploitation of humanitarian resources remain major obstacles to Gaza’s reconstruction and long-term economic recovery.

“A peaceful and prosperous future for Gaza cannot be built while Hamas is still in Gaza,” an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told the Post.