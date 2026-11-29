Iran’s currency plunged past three million rials per US dollar on Sunday for the first time in history, losing a third of its value in just three months and nearly 99% since the 2015 nuclear agreement. Annual inflation has reached 88.7%, while food and beverage prices have surged by 112.6%, reducing the monthly minimum wage to approximately $55.

The US naval blockade, reinstated in July following renewed Iranian attacks on commercial shipping, is depriving Tehran of hundreds of millions of dollars in potential daily oil revenues. Washington is now expanding its economic pressure by targeting clandestine Iranian banking networks and pressing neighboring countries to restrict trade with Tehran.

Meanwhile, protests over unpaid wages and cuts to subsidized bread and flour are emerging despite the regime’s violent repression of dissent. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has acknowledged that the country is fighting an “economic war,” while US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared: “Iran’s economy is plunging, and its leaders are panicking.”