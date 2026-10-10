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WATCH: IDF strikes eliminate Oct. 7 infiltrator and terrorist commanders in Gaza

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IDF strikes eliminated Hamas Nukhba terrorists and Islamic Jihad commanders in Gaza City and northern Gaza, including a company commander who infiltrated Israel during the Oct. 7 massacre.

IDF troops also destroyed four weapons depots and killed a Hamas terrorist who crossed the Israeli-held Yellow Line.

 

 

 

 

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