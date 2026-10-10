WATCH: IDF strikes eliminate Oct. 7 infiltrator and terrorist commanders in Gaza October 10, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-strikes-eliminate-oct-7-infiltrator-and-terrorist-commanders-in-gaza/ Email Print IDF strikes eliminated Hamas Nukhba terrorists and Islamic Jihad commanders in Gaza City and northern Gaza, including a company commander who infiltrated Israel during the Oct. 7 massacre. IDF troops also destroyed four weapons depots and killed a Hamas terrorist who crossed the Israeli-held Yellow Line. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/videoplayback-2.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/videoplayback-1.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/hIcDAH125U36t6Fv.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/WWeN0c5tN1FDgZCh.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/w5RtsgstUSXKwCSJ.mp4 GazaHamasIDF