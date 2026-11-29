Pakistan announced Sunday that it will deploy troops to Saudi Arabia to bolster the kingdom’s defenses against mounting attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The deployment marks the first known activation of the trilateral defense pact signed by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey in August, which treats an attack on one member as an attack on all.

The move comes as Houthi missile and drone attacks increasingly threaten Saudi military, aviation, and energy infrastructure. Riyadh has also sought military assistance from Egypt and Syria as the conflict in Yemen becomes increasingly intertwined with the US-Iran war.

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Islam’s two holiest sites in Mecca and Medina. The Houthis, meanwhile, warned Pakistan and Turkey against joining a new military coalition, threatening that it would meet the same fate as the previous Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.