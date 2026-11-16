Ahmed Moor also demands removal of Democratic congressional leaders Schumer and Jeffries.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., faces a Democratic primary challenge from Gaza-born political newcomer Ahmed Moor, whose campaign calls for dismantling Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), replacing congressional Democratic leaders and challenging the party’s positions on Israel.

Moor, 42, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, is the only declared challenger to Fetterman ahead of the 2028 election.

The senator has not confirmed whether he intends to seek another term.

Fetterman, a prominent Democratic supporter of Israel, has increasingly clashed with the party’s progressive wing over foreign policy, immigration and government spending.

Asked about Moor’s candidacy, Fetterman told Fox News Digital, “I know, he seems to really love Hamas.”

Moor dismissed the senator’s political future, arguing that his campaign concerns broader problems within American government.

“John Fetterman’s story is over, but the story of the United States continues. I’m getting in now because I believe we’re in the midst of a constitutional crisis,” he said.

Immigration enforcement is a central target of Moor’s platform. Although he supports enforcing immigration laws, he wants ICE abolished and its personnel investigated for alleged unlawful conduct.

His proposals also include government-backed access to health care, child care and affordable housing.

On foreign policy and civil liberties, Moor accused the Biden administration of suppressing demonstrations against what he described as “the genocide in Palestine.” He argued that President Donald Trump subsequently intensified restrictions on constitutional rights.

Moor also wants Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., removed from their leadership positions.

“Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries don’t have what it takes to meet the moment. They need to be replaced,” he said.

The leadership dispute includes a challenge to Schumer from Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., following Democratic midterm gains that included victories by progressive Sens.-elect Abdul El-Sayed and Peggy Flanagan.

Moor, who immigrated from Gaza to Philadelphia, attended public schools before studying at the University of Pennsylvania and obtaining a public policy degree from Harvard.