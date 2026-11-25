Two senior Hamas officers killed in two Israeli airstrikes in as many days.

By World Israel News Staff

IDF and Shin Bet confirm death of Hamas’s internal security chief in northern Gaza, a day after Israeli forces killed the terrorist organization’s Gaza-wide internal security commander.

Israeli security forces dealt another blow to Hamas’s internal security apparatus Wednesday, eliminating a senior commander who was reportedly slated to assume leadership of the organization’s security operations throughout the Gaza Strip following the death of his superior a day earlier.

The IDF and Shin Bet confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Muhammad Majed Abu al-Ouf, also known as Abu Hamza, had been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City.

Abu al-Ouf headed Hamas’s internal security apparatus in northern Gaza and was reportedly being considered as a successor to Naeem Abu Nahel, the terrorist organization’s Gaza-wide internal security chief, who was eliminated by Israeli forces Tuesday.

According to Palestinian media reports and medical sources cited by Reuters, Abu al-Ouf’s wife and two daughters were also killed in Wednesday’s strike.

In a joint statement, the IDF and Shin Bet described Abu al-Ouf as a senior operative whose extensive knowledge and experience helped Hamas undermine Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli security officials said Abu al-Ouf played a central role in Hamas’s efforts to maintain its grip on Gaza’s civilian population, overseeing the persecution and execution of Palestinians suspected of opposing the terrorist organization’s rule.

He was also involved in efforts to restore Hamas’s operational capabilities and prepare attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians, according to the Israeli military.

Hamas’s internal security apparatus functions as one of the organization’s principal instruments of domestic repression. Israeli authorities have accused the agency of operating torture facilities, suppressing anti-Hamas demonstrations and executing Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel.

Wednesday’s operation followed the elimination of Abu Nahel, who had served as the head of the internal security apparatus since September, when his predecessor, Muein al-Arabid, was captured by Israeli forces.

The IDF said Abu Nahel had been involved in planning terrorist attacks against Israel and rebuilding Hamas’s military infrastructure in violation of the October 2025 ceasefire agreement.

The military described his elimination as a blow to the internal security apparatus’s leadership capabilities, following a series of Israeli operations targeting senior figures in Hamas’s security and police organizations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a joint statement Tuesday praising the Israeli security forces.

“No terrorist will succeed in escaping the long arm of the State of Israel,” Netanyahu and Katz said.

The successive eliminations come amid an intensified Israeli campaign against senior Hamas operatives and mounting diplomatic pressure on Jerusalem to facilitate the implementation of the next stage of the US-backed Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The international Board of Peace announced Tuesday that progress had been made in negotiations with Hamas and other Palestinian factions regarding a framework for disarmament.

The precise terms of the proposed framework, however, have not been made public, and Hamas has yet to carry out comprehensive disarmament.

US envoy Jared Kushner and representatives of the Board of Peace have been pressing Israel to accept a phased arrangement involving the deployment of international personnel, the establishment of a Palestinian technocratic administration, limited reconstruction and gradual Israeli military withdrawals in exchange for progress toward Hamas’s disarmament.

The Board of Peace has also expressed opposition to continued Israeli strikes intended to degrade Hamas’s capabilities beyond operations necessary to prevent imminent attacks.

Israel, meanwhile, has accused Hamas of exploiting the ceasefire to replenish its military capabilities, reassert its authority over Palestinian civilians and prepare for renewed hostilities.