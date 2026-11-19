Pollard: Israel must redraw its red lines before Iran crosses them

Tehran’s reported preparations for radiological and chemical warfare demand a fundamental reassessment of Israel’s deterrence doctrine. Waiting for an unconventional attack before defining the consequences could prove catastrophic.

By Jonathan Pollard, World Israel News

The recent intelligence disclosures reported by CNN concerning Iran’s development of contingency options involving a radiological dirty bomb or chemical agents against senior officials in Washington, D.C., should serve as a profound strategic warning to both the United States and Israel.

These reports, if substantiated, point to an alarming evolution in Tehran’s asymmetric warfare calculations. They suggest that the Iranian regime may be contemplating methods of attack that extend beyond conventional military confrontation and into the realm of unconventional warfare, where the psychological, political and human consequences could be extraordinary.

The implications for Israel are particularly grave.

Israel cannot afford to regard such developments as another episode in the familiar cycle of Iranian threats, intelligence warnings and diplomatic maneuvering. Nor can it assume that the distinction between Iranian contingency planning and actual operational intent provides sufficient grounds for complacency. Strategic planning exists precisely to prepare for possibilities before they become realities.

The central question is no longer simply how Israel would respond to an Iranian unconventional attack. It is whether Israel has made sufficiently clear, in advance, what the consequences would be.

The ambiguity trap

For years, Israel has relied upon strategic ambiguity regarding certain military capabilities as an instrument of deterrence. Ambiguity can serve a purpose when it complicates an adversary’s calculations and preserves operational flexibility. But there is a fundamental difference between maintaining uncertainty about military capabilities and allowing an adversary to remain uncertain about the consequences of crossing an existential threshold.

Tehran must not be permitted to interpret Israel’s restraint, or its preference for avoiding escalation, as an absence of resolve.

A regime that has invested heavily in missiles, proxy forces, terrorism and asymmetric capabilities may conclude that unconventional weapons offer an opportunity to bypass conventional military superiority. The possibility that Iran might seek to exploit this perceived gap must be addressed before it becomes an operational reality.

Israel therefore needs to establish a clear and unmistakable doctrine: any deliberate Iranian use of radiological or chemical weapons against Israeli civilians, population centers or national leadership would constitute an extraordinary escalation, fundamentally altering the strategic relationship between the two countries.

This is not a call for reckless escalation. It is a recognition that deterrence cannot function when the adversary believes that certain forms of aggression may escape the consequences normally associated with an existential attack.

The three pillars of a credible response

First, Israel must redefine the threshold of unacceptable aggression.

A radiological attack does not need to produce the immediate mass casualties associated with a nuclear detonation to inflict devastating damage. Contamination, public panic, disruption of essential infrastructure, economic paralysis and the long-term consequences of exposure could produce effects far beyond the immediate physical destruction.

The same applies to chemical warfare. Such weapons can be used not merely to kill, but to terrorize populations, overwhelm emergency services and undermine a society’s confidence in its ability to protect itself.

Israel must therefore make clear that the use of these weapons will not be treated as an incremental escalation within an existing confrontation. It will be treated as a fundamental breach of the boundaries governing the conflict.

Second, deterrence must be communicated with credibility.

Warnings that remain abstract, inconsistent or dependent upon the political circumstances of the moment are unlikely to alter the calculations of an adversary prepared to accept extraordinary risks.

Israel should communicate, through appropriate diplomatic, intelligence and strategic channels, that the deliberate employment of radiological or chemical weapons would trigger a response of exceptional gravity. The precise nature of that response need not be publicly disclosed. Indeed, preserving uncertainty about the means of retaliation may strengthen deterrence.

But there must be no uncertainty about the seriousness of the consequences.

This doctrine must also address the role of Iran’s leadership and the command structures responsible for authorizing, facilitating or executing such an attack. Tehran must understand that it cannot insulate decision-makers behind proxies, deniability or layers of operational separation.

Third, Israel must prepare before the threshold is crossed.

Deterrence without preparedness is merely rhetoric. Israel must strengthen its intelligence capabilities, civil-defense infrastructure, radiological and chemical detection systems, emergency medical preparedness and coordination with the United States and other relevant partners.

It must also examine the possibility of attacks conducted through proxies, covert operatives or criminal networks, rather than through openly identifiable Iranian military formations.

The objective is not to manufacture a crisis, but to ensure that Tehran cannot exploit uncertainty, surprise or institutional unpreparedness.

The historical dimension that cannot be ignored

There is another dimension to this question that cannot be separated from Israel’s national consciousness.

The Jewish people carry the memory of Nazi Germany’s systematic use of poison gas in the extermination camps. The murder of Jews through chemical means is not an abstract historical reference or simply another chapter in the history of twentieth-century warfare. It is part of the deepest and most painful collective memory of the Jewish nation.

For Israel, the deliberate use of chemical weapons against its population would therefore carry a historical and moral significance that extends far beyond the immediate military consequences.

No responsible government should casually invoke the Holocaust to justify military action. Nor should history be used to issue theatrical threats. But neither should Israel ignore the profound implications of an adversary contemplating weapons whose use would evoke one of the darkest crimes in human history.

The Iranian leadership must understand that an attack involving chemical or radiological weapons would be regarded not simply as another act of aggression, but as an assault upon a nation whose historical experience has made the prevention of such atrocities an overriding national imperative.

The response would be shaped by the gravity of that assault and by Israel’s fundamental obligation to ensure that Jewish communities will never again be left defenseless against weapons of mass terror.

Washington must understand the implications as well

This is not exclusively an Israeli concern.

If the intelligence reporting concerning potential Iranian radiological or chemical attack scenarios against senior American officials is accurate, Washington must recognize that the threat extends beyond the traditional framework of Middle Eastern regional confrontation.

An adversary contemplating unconventional attacks against American leadership is challenging the security assumptions upon which the United States has long relied.

Israel and the United States therefore have a shared interest in establishing clear deterrent boundaries, improving intelligence cooperation and ensuring that Iran does not conclude that unconventional warfare offers a relatively inexpensive route around conventional military superiority.

The United States must also recognize that allowing Tehran to normalize the threat of radiological or chemical attacks would create dangerous precedents for other state and non-state actors.

The consequences would not be confined to the Middle East.

The price of waiting

Israel has repeatedly confronted the consequences of allowing hostile intentions to develop into operational threats. Its security doctrine has traditionally emphasized early warning, independent intelligence assessment and the preservation of the ability to act before an enemy can impose unacceptable costs.

That doctrine must now be applied to the unconventional threat.

The purpose of drawing red lines is not to invite confrontation. It is to prevent it. A clearly communicated threshold, backed by credible capabilities and political resolve, can make an adversary reconsider a course of action before it is undertaken.

But ambiguity becomes dangerous when it encourages an enemy to believe that the consequences of crossing a red line can be managed, contained or negotiated away.

Israel must not wait for the first radiological contamination incident, the first chemical attack or the first mass-casualty event to discover whether its deterrence doctrine was sufficiently clear.

By then, the strategic failure will already have occurred.

Iran must understand that unconventional warfare will not provide it with an escape route from the consequences of aggression. It must not be permitted to exploit the distinction between conventional and unconventional weapons, nor to assume that Israel’s desire to avoid a wider war translates into an unwillingness to defend its population.

The lesson of history is painfully clear: the cost of underestimating those who contemplate the use of weapons of mass terror can be immeasurable.

Israel’s red lines must be drawn before they are crossed.