Satmar rebbe used his recent meeting with President Trump to deliver an anti-Zionist message, arguing that Israel does not represent American Jews.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

One of the leaders of the Satmar Hasidic movement urged President Donald Trump to reject the notion that Israel represents the Jewish people worldwide, declaring that Jews constitute a religious community rather than a political nation.

In a three-page letter personally presented to Trump during their September 3, 2026, meeting at the White House and released to the public on Thursday, Rabbi Aron Teitelbaum, the Grand Rabbi of Satmar based in Kiryas Joel, New York, outlined his movement’s opposition to Zionism and called on the Trump administration to distinguish between American Jews and the State of Israel.

“I write to state one principle as plainly as possible: Israel does not represent American Jews merely because they are Jewish. We are American Jews and American citizens,” Teitelbaum wrote.

“Our faith does not make us members of a foreign political nationality, and no foreign government acquires the authority to speak for American citizens because of their religion.”

The Hasidic leader stressed that he was not asking Trump to adopt Satmar’s theological positions or change American foreign policy toward Israel, but rather to recognize anti-Zionist Jews as a distinct religious constituency.

“We reject Jewish nationalism. In our view, what binds Jews together is only Judaism and the Torah—not a common political citizenship or national allegiance. We do not understand Jews as a political nation at all, and certainly not one whose state is Israel.”

Teitelbaum explicitly rejected both the World Zionist Organization’s definition of Zionism as the Jewish people’s national liberation movement and Israel’s Basic Law defining the country as the nation-state of the Jewish people.

“Israel may define itself as its citizens choose, but it cannot define the Jewish people or determine their political identity,” he wrote.

While emphasizing the religious sanctity of the Land of Israel, Teitelbaum likened the Jewish state’s sovereignty over the country to that exercised by previous foreign rulers.

“The modern State of Israel is a sovereign state in the Holy Land. It is not, for that reason, the political homeland or representative of all Jews, and it has no standing to speak for our Judaism, any more than the British, the Ottomans, or the Mamluks did, when they had sovereignty there.”

The rabbi also took aim at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, citing remarks made by the Israeli leader in 2015 in which he described himself as “a representative of the entire Jewish people.”

“Whatever he intended, he does not represent us. Jewishness does not make us his constituents, and it does not make his government ours.”

Teitelbaum went on to argue that anti-Zionist American Jews have no greater political connection to Israel than they do to any other foreign country.

“We have no more political connection with the State of Israel than we do with Japan, Uganda, or any other foreign country. We maintain that Israel’s actions neither follow from nor represent our religion; in many instances, they contradict its teachings.”

The Satmar leader similarly rejected the right of American Zionist organizations to speak on behalf of anti-Zionist Jews, urging the Trump administration to engage directly with members of his community.

Teitelbaum also argued that treating Jews collectively as represented by Israel risks reinforcing longstanding antisemitic accusations of dual loyalty and collective responsibility for the actions of the Israeli government.

The letter invoked the teachings of Teitelbaum’s great-uncle, Rabbi Joel Teitelbaum, the founding rebbe of the postwar Satmar community and a prominent rabbinical opponent of Zionism.

Concluding his letter, the Satmar Rebbe appealed to Trump to regard anti-Zionist Jews exclusively as Americans in his administration’s dealings with them.

“Mr. President, when your Administration deals with us, please deal with us as Americans—not as representatives, dependents, constituents, or extensions of a foreign country.”

“Israel can speak for Israel. Zionist organizations can speak for themselves. They cannot speak for us, and they cannot define us. We anti-Zionist Jews can speak for ourselves.”

“Our political home is the United States of America.”